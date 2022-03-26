Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

