Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF remained flat at $$26.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

