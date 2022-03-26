TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.