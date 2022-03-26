Truist Financial Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250,701 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AAR by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.