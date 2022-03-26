TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 682.7% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

