Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$34.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

TRQ traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.68. 133,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.53.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

