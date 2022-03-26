u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBLXF opened at $93.00 on Friday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

