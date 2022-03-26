UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,504 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank First worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank First by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank First by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth $455,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFC opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $547.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

