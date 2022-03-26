UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,354 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DMC Global worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

BOOM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a PE ratio of -138.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

