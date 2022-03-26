UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,427 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Homology Medicines worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $174.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

