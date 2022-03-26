UBS Group Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $60.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. Children’s Place has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $720.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

