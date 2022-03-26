UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of UFPT opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.52. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $76.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.