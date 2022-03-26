Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ultra Clean worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 864.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

