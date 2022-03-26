UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of UMB Financial worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.