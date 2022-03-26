Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ UNAM opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.04. Unico American has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.
About Unico American
