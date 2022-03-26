Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.04. Unico American has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

