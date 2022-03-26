Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Unifi reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unifi has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Unifi by 625.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

