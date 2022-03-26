United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.72 billion and the lowest is $7.36 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

