United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 444,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $174.84 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.