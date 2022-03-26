Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.61

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UETMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.