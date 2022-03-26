Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.21.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

