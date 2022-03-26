UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,948.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 11% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $27,948.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.30 or 0.07028999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,742.05 or 1.00051570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043848 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.