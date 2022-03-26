Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.67. Usio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 38.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

