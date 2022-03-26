V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 288,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

