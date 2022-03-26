Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,029 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,499,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,414. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

