Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.