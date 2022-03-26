Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 218,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.