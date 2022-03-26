Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.68 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.