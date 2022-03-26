VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.57. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,493,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 21.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 117.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 730,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 394,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 106,428.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

