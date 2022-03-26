Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will report $495.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $497.50 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.88. 510,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $260.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

