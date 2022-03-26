Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

VEEV traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $195.88. 510,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,124. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

