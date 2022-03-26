Veil (VEIL) Trading 107% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded up 81.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $290.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded up 107% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,520.05 or 0.99679031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00136210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00266192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.