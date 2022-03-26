Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERA opened at $22.72 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

