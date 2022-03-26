Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Veris Residential stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

