VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96,808.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $99.25 million and $96,808.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,504,093 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

