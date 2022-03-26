Vesper Tops One Day Volume of $113,951.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005527 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $113,951.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,691,952 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.