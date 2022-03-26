Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.38) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534.86 ($7.04).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 350 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The company has a market cap of £949.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.54.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.20), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,603.34).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

