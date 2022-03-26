VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VIB Vermögen stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. VIB Vermögen has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

VIB VermÃ¶gen AG develops, buys, holds, rents, and manages commercial real estate properties in Southern Germany. As of December 31, 2020, its real estate portfolio comprised 113 logistics and light industry properties, and specialist retail parks, as well as commercial and service centers with a total rentable area of approximately 1.29 million square meters.

