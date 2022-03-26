VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

