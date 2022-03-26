Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.