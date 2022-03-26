Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.31. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

