Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

