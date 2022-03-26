Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viper Energy Partners traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 9748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,157,425 shares of company stock valued at $56,593,929. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

