Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Critical Review

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.13 $495.00 million $0.84 8.61 Visteon $2.77 billion 1.06 $41.00 million $1.44 73.01

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 13.63% -32.04% 11.86% Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Garrett Motion and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Visteon has a consensus price target of $125.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

About Garrett Motion (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.