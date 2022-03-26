Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 5.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.76. 4,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 255.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

