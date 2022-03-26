Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 5.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.76. 4,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.
The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of 255.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.
In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
