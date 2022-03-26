VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.05% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

