Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.