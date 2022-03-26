Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

