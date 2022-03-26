Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.