Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.90 and last traded at $116.01. 11,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,188,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wayfair by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

