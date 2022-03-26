Wayne S. Hill Sells 800 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00.

TIH stock opened at C$114.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.93. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$92.45 and a twelve month high of C$119.88. The firm has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

