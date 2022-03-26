Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $55.02 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 19.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

